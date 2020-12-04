VIO launches Singapore's first subscription-based smart lighting service for homes

Do you fancy being able to instantly dim the lights of your living room when catching a movie, or light it up to cooler blue and white lights when reading documents as you work from home at your living room, with a few touches on your smartphone?

VIO is a local startup with an ambition to enhance smart living accessibility for Singaporeans, making a difference to their wellbeing at home and this is the first of many smart living solutions that VIO aims to offer to Singapore homes.

The full cost of implementing a smart lighting system can be a pricey affair and the installation process may be challenging for homeowners.

From downlights to RGB LED strips, each smart light from VIO comes with the latest Bluetooth-WiFi technology and does not require a bridge or neutral wiring, thus reducing the need to hack down walls.

Smart lights designed for your well-being

Instantly change your home's mood and setting. PHOTO: VIO

Beyond the primary function to provide visibility, good lighting in your home can help to improve your concentration and regulate your moods.

Designed for better well-being, VIO offers a range of architectural smart lights that reduces eye strain and fatigue.

Each lighting fixture from VIO is non-stroboscopic (that means non-flickering in layman’s terms) and has a low Unified Glare Rating (UGR) to reduce eye strain and discomfort from glare.

The smart lights can be individually controlled using VIO’s smartphone app to dim, adjust, change and schedule scene settings.

And they are also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home for a complete smart home solution.

Wilson Poon, co-founder of VIO said, "Good lighting can transform a home and accentuate certain interior features. Without it, the impact of a home’s design diminishes.

"This affects how household members work, live and play – as lighting affects mood, productivity, and energy levels. The smart light industry has high growth potential, as more Singaporeans look to smart home technologies that add value to their standard of living."

Making smart living accessible

VIO has also launched a first-ever subscription-based model in the business of home lighting for homeowners seeking affordable and versatile smart lighting solutions.

The subscription model includes pre-and-post after-sales support for customers, who can request for repairs or upgrades through the VIO website.

All their lights also come with lifetime guarantee upon the purchase of a VIO subscription plan, with prices starting from as low as $1.50 a month.

Kean Chiow, Co-Founder of VIO said, "We are excited to offer smart lighting solutions that provide customers with the flexibility of choosing various lightings at a low investment.

"They’ll have access to our full suite of services, allowing them to swap out and upgrade their lights whenever they want to."