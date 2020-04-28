Viral Ghana dancing pallbearers are now immortalised as miniature figurines

Remember the viral meme sensation back in 2017 when a troop of pallbearers lifted the mood at funerals in Ghana with flamboyant coffin-carrying dances? Here's a video to remind you of the awesomeness:

Hong Kong-based JMG 1/64 Miniatures has rolled out not one but two sets of miniatures based on the dancers, priced at US$40 (S$56) for the 5-man set and US$49 for the 7-man set.

They even come packed in a coffin-themed packaging. The miniature sets look to be shipping out end of May 2020 onwards.

更新 : 客人可利用想像力，去使用開蓋的棺材，擺放東西，令玩法更多元化，而包裝盒將會是棺材形狀 最後更新截單日 : 31/04/22020 Update the disgin : Guests can use their... Posted by JMG 1／64 Miniatures on Saturday, April 25, 2020

This article was first published in Geek Culture.