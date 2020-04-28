Viral Ghana dancing pallbearers are now immortalised as miniature figurines

Remember the viral meme sensation back in 2017 when a troop of pallbearers lifted the mood at funerals in Ghana with flamboyant coffin-carrying dances? Here's a video to remind you of the awesomeness:
Hong Kong-based JMG 1/64 Miniatures has rolled out not one but two sets of miniatures based on the dancers, priced at US$40 (S$56) for the 5-man set and US$49 for the 7-man set.
They even come packed in a coffin-themed packaging. The miniature sets look to be shipping out end of May 2020 onwards.
This article was first published in Geek Culture.