That viral shot of Lamborghini cars in Punggol? They're fund-raising for Children's Day

The deep engine roars and flashy chassis of Lamborghini sports cars — over 40 of ‘em, even — would’ve looked awfully out of place in the HDB heartlands of Punggol, but it’s an annual affair that residents are used to by now.

For the seventh year in the running, Lamborghini Club Singapore teamed up with the People’s Association in a fund-raising event as part of a Children’s Day celebration with the Punggol Coast community.

Sunday afternoon (Oct 6) saw a fleet of Lamborghini automobiles hurtling (within speed limits) to a multi-purpose hall located at Block 324 Sumang Walk.

Ostentatious? You bet — but at least it’s for a good cause. It also resulted in a pretty amusing photo that popped up on Reddit, in which 47 of these flamboyant rides seemed to be held up by a lorry at the Punggol Bayview HDB estate.

PHOTO: Reddit / SE1X

The likes of Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean and Senior Minister of State for Transport Dr Janil Puthucheary (both Members of Parliament for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC) graced the event yesterday, which had kids enjoy carnival games and pony rides among other fun pursuits.

But balloon animals, candy floss, and glitter tattoos can’t hold a candle to the main event: getting a joyride in a Lamborghini to and fro Punggol and Orchard.

The luxury cars are no strangers to the neighbourhood, really. Lamborghini Club Singapore has been carrying out charity drives in Punggol since 2013, when the convoy only had 15 cars. It certainly has grown since then.

