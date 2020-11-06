Viral Twitter video features GrabFood rider trapped in a lift in the weirdest position

It's no secret that being a food delivery rider is something of a perilous job in its own way these days — one risks getting exposed to the harsh elements, potential virus infections and, worst of all, having to deal with lifts.

No, this isn't about the seemingly controversial poster that seemingly barred riders from taking the lift.

Instead, it's a GrabFood delivery rider who was trapped in a lift, contorted into a highly-uncomfortable position whilst pinned by his bike, even with the doors wide open.

https://twitter.com/yanmoneyy/status/1270001894035865607

His predicament was captured on camera and uploaded onto Twitter on June 8, where it's since gotten over 52,000 views.

He was only freed when another man came over to haul the bike off him — though not before the other had gotten over his laughing fit.

Needless to say, netizens were stumped trying to figure out how he even got into that position in the first place.

Twitter user @sxdbxar later shared the video, identifying himself as the rider in the video.

"Yes that's me," he tweeted. "I'm way stupid during work."

https://twitter.com/sxdbxar/status/1270034063856791552

Turns out, the 18-year-old had been attempting to squeeze his bike, his bag and himself into a HDB lift in Tampines. His cumbersome bag, however, was a tad bit too thicc and prevented the doors from closing.

His last-ditch attempt at scooting to a side and bending down seemed to work, until the rear wheel of the bike slid forward, tilting the bike towards him and effectively pinning him in place, he told AsiaOne.

And to make matters worse, his legs started cramping up too.

Fortunately, as he had been on his way to a friend's place to get his bike fixed, the latter was already waiting for him when the doors opened and quickly came to his aid.

A few quick shakes later and he finally walked free, fine as day.

