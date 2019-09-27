Viral visuals driving social media manipulation on YouTube, Instagram: researchers

The success of viral memes, videos and pictures in spreading online disinformation is fueling organised social media manipulation on Instagram and YouTube, researchers at Oxford University said on Thursday.

In an annual report on disinformation trends, the Oxford Internet Institute's Computational Propaganda Research Project said Facebook remained the most popular platform for social media manipulation due to its size and global reach.

But a focus on visual content more likely to be shared online means users of Google's YouTube video platform and Facebook's Instagram photo-sharing site are increasingly being targeted with false or misleading messages, said Samantha Bradshaw, one of the report's authors.

"On Instagram and YouTube it's about the evolving nature of fake news - now there are fewer text-based websites sharing articles and it's more about videos with quick, consumable content," she said. "Memes and videos are so easy to consume in an attention-short environment."