Virtual boyfriends a match for China's single women

Chinese teen Robin spends hours online chatting to her man, who always has a sympathetic ear for her problems - as long as she's willing to pay him.

The 19-year-old pre-medical student has spent more than 1,000 yuan (S$190) speaking to "virtual boyfriends".

These aren't seedy sex-chat lines but men who charge for friendly and flirty online communication, from wake-up calls to lengthy text exchanges and video conversations.

"If someone is willing to keep me company and chat, I'm pretty willing to spend money," said Robin, who didn't want to give her real name.

The option for intimacy on-demand has gained popularity among China's middle-income young women, who are often focused on careers with no immediate plans to marry and start a family.

Shops selling virtual friends and partners can be found on Chinese messaging app WeChat or on an e-commerce site like Taobao.

Several virtual boyfriends shared that most of their customers are single women in their twenties with disposable income.