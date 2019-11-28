Virtual goldmine: In-game goods fuel debate over digital ownership

Read also

Nearly half of games include in-game purchase options, according to an analysis by TIGA - the trade association representing Britain's game industry - of a sample of games released last year by British developers.

The average spend on Dmarket.com is usually only a few dollars, said Slanova, but it is not uncommon for purchases to run into hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

"Sometimes it's really astonishing how much real money people are eager to spend on some virtual stuff," added Slanova.

Licence to play?

While players may be willing to pay up for in-game extras, they have far fewer rights over such digital assets than they would for real-life purchases, said legal experts.

A minority of games allow players to freely buy, trade and sell virtual property, with some gamers making real-world fortunes as a result.