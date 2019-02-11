Virtual reality: The game-changing revolution in esports

Encased in headsets and carrying electronic replicas of weapons in their hands, the players prowl around the arena, ducking behind virtual obstacles before emerging to shoot at the enemy.

All around, screens allow an enthralled public to follow the action live at Paris Games Week, where the company SmartVR studio has installed an immense arena to hold the first virtual reality (VR) competition in its popular game After-H.

Industry participants agree that such groundbreaking VR technology is going to be crucial to the future of esports, although it remains unclear how radical the revolution will be and whether it will change the nature of esports for good.

"The future is going to be VR," said Jean Mariotte, co-founder of SmartVR Studio.

"The 'in-game' experience is, to a certain extent, the dream of every player. To feel oneself move inside a game and this way experience it more intensely," he said.

"There will be esports before and after VR," added Laurent Michaud, director of research at Idate, a consultancy specialised in the digital economy.

"It will become even more spectacular and will allow a player to really express his or her own personality, which will allow a better identification with the game."

Better for spectators

Spectators, meanwhile, can enjoy a completely different experience compared with the standard esports tournaments.