Virtual telco VivoBee Singapore to cease mobile network services by end August this year

Virtual telco VivoBee Singapore will cease all its mobile services in Singapore by August 31, 2020, according to their latest Facebook post.
VivoBee is a telco service targeted at migrant workers based in Singapore and Malaysia, where its plans and services can be purchased via its in-app store using VivoBee credits banked within their app.
Some of their promotions included 25GB at $20 or 1-cents-per-minute local calls for its subscribers. VivoBee is a brand under VivoHub Mobile Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Malaysian-based group, Green Packet.
According to the telco, existing subscribers can continue to use VivoBee's SIM card and their app services (such as App IDD call, Overseas Mobile, Data top-up) until August 31, 2020.
However, services such as credit top-up (adding more credits to purchase those services), Buying Data, IDD, Local Minutes, Local SMS, and Super Combos & Add-Ons will no longer be available as of writing (June 11, 2020).
Subscribers with $5 or more worth of credit balance left in their VivoBee membership can request for a refund of credits starting this Saturday (June 13, 2020) until August 31, 2020.
Should subscribers be unable to process the refund because of Covid-19 restrictions, VivoBee recommends instead to spend all remaining credits before the end of their services.
This article was first published in Hardware Zone.