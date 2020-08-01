Vivo V17 smartphone available in Singapore from 11 Jan for less than $400

Vivo just announced the local availability of its V17 smartphone.

Available from 11 January, you can get the Vivo V17 smartphone at just S$399 from authorised retailers (Best Denki, Challenger, Courts), Lazada, Vivo's concept store at Causeway Point and the three main telcos (M1, Singtel and StarHub).

The Vivo V17 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, 8GB RAM and a 4,500mAh battery which supports Dual-Engine Fast Charging technology. It comes with a 6.38-inch Full HD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED display, 128GB internal storage space, an in-display fingerprint sensor, FunTouch OS 9.2 based on Android 9.0, USB Type-C and Bluetooth 5.0.

The 8.68mm thin chassis sports a diamond design inspired by images of jewellery and royal palaces to add a unique and dynamic feel to the Vivo V17.

In terms of imaging hardware, the Vivo 17 boasts a 32MP f/2.0 front-facing camera and a rear quad-camera setup consisting of 48MP f/1.8 AI Quad Camera lens, 8MP f/2.2 super wide-angle lens, 2MP f/2.4 super macro lens, and a 2MP f/2.4 lens.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.