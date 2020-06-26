Vivo V19 phone with dual-front and quad-rear cameras goes on sale in Singapore

The Vivo V19 mid-range smartphone is now available in Singapore. Before we go into the retail details, let's do a quick recap of the device. Don't forget to check out our unboxing video as well.

Vivo V19 packs plenty of cameras in the device, with a dual-front configuration and an AI quad-rear setup.

Below is a table on what each lens brings.

Front Back 32MP main camera

8MP super-wide-angle 48MP main camera

8MP super-wide-angle

2MP macro camera

2MP bokeh camera

Together, the front and back camera system is made to deliver extraordinary selfie experience.

Both ends offer selfie video stabilisation and several special modes (including one for night selfies).

There's also this statement by Vivo: "Vivo is committed to innovating with the consumer in mind, and V19 reflects our deep understanding of our customers' needs.

"With industry-leading selfie technology, beautiful design, and strong performance, V19 is perfect for young, fashion-forward consumers who value camera and entertainment features," said Messi Liu Hong Bin, CEO of Vivo Singapore.

The smartphone itself has a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ display (2,400 x 1,080 pixels resolution) called the Ultra O Screen.

It supports 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut, which is a real treat if colour accuracy on your display is important to you

Vivo V19 is coming to Singapore! What else comes with this mid-range phone with two front cameras and four rear cameras? Posted by HardwareZone.com on Monday, June 22, 2020

The smartphone is powered by a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 chipset, which is further supported by the phone's built-in copper tube liquid cooling technology.

It runs on Android 10 via its proprietary interface and skin, Funtouch OS.

Finally, it has 4,500mAh battery capacity and supports up to 33W Vivo FlashCharge 2.0 fast-charging , which Vivo claimed can bring the V19's battery from 0 per cent to 54 per cent in 30 minutes.

Vivo V19 pricing and availability

PHOTO: Vivo

Starting from June 27, 2020 , the Vivo V19 (8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage) will retail at $599 over at the big three telcos (M1, Singtel, StarHub) and on online platforms (Lazada, Shopee, and Qoo10).

They will be available in two colours, Gleam Black and Sleek Silver.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.