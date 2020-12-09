Vivo V20 SE entry-level selfie smartphone launches on Dec 12 in Singapore

Talk about fast product cycles. Five months barely passed after the Vivo V19 was made officially available in Singapore, and the Chinese smartphone brand is ready to launch their next-generation, entry-level smartphone, the Vivo V20 SE .

In a nutshell, Vivo is positioning the 4G-capable smartphone as an industry-leading handset for selfies. We can see why - the Vivo V20 SE has a 32MP front camera (like the Vivo V19), further piled on with a host of software features like stickers, special effects, and more.

Super Night Mode, a low-light photo-taking mode, is available on the front camera, so the user can count on getting properly-taken selfies even in dimly-lit conditions.

PHOTO: Vivo

The Vivo V20 SE uses a 3D glass rear encasing its 7.83mm thin body, making it one of the slimmer devices out there (it's slimmer than the svelte, premium-mid-range Vivo X50 Pro ). Despite the thin profile, V20 SE still packs in a 4,100mAh battery with up to 33W fast-charging support (11V/3A).

Also on the rear is a triple camera configuration with 48MP (wide-angle, f/1.8), 8MP (macro, f/2.2) and 2MP (bokeh, f/2.4) shooters. The main camera and the macro camera are further supported by autofocus, although it's not clear what flavour of AF they officially have.

The front is a 6.44-inch AMOLED display rated at FHD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels resolution). Underneath is an in-display fingerprint sensor, making it a nice touch for the V20 SE feature set.

PHOTO: Vivo

Of course, an entry-level smartphone wouldn't have it all. The phone lacks 5G support, partly due to its choice of processor, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset.

There's no NFC support or officially rated water resistance either. V20 SE comes with a USB Type-C port for charging and wired audio. Bluetooth 5.0 is available on-device for your nearby wireless needs.

The Vivo V20 SE officially retails at $399 on Dec 12, 2020. The handset will retail through its official Lazada , Qoo10 , and Shopee platforms, as well as at authorised retailers, which includes M1, Singtel, and Vivo standalone stores around the island.

Two colour variants are up for grabs - Gravity Black and Oxygen Blue .

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.