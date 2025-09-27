Vivo V60 brings ultra-tier zoom to the midrange

If you're all about the zooms but not willing to pay flagship prices, vivo has got your back. The new vivo V60 is all about the telephoto camera, which you can only find on a flagship these days - but for almost double the price.

Cameras, AI Zoom and Creator Tools

The vivo V60 features a 50 MP ZEISS Super Telephoto Camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor (1/1.953″ sensor, f/2.65 aperture). This periscope lens captures 10x optical 'Stage Portraits' and can magnify up to 100x with AI Super Telephoto Enhancement.

ZEISS Multifocal Portrait offers five classic focal lengths (23mm, 35mm, 50mm, 85mm, 100mm), while ZEISS Style Bokeh provides a creamy background blur. Rounding out the system are a 50MP OIS main camera (IMX766), an 8MP ultra-wide camera (the most basic part of the setup), and a 50MP front camera that enables distortion-free group selfies. All cameras shoot 4K video.

AI fills in the gaps when human timing falters. AI Erase 3.0 wipes away passersby, AI Reflection Erase eliminates glare, and AI Magic Move repositions subjects while automatically generating the background. You can stretch frames with AI Image Expander, upscale with AI Photo Enhance, or add seasonal moods via AI Four-Season Portrait.

The 'daily' stuff is decent too

The display is HDR10+ certified, featuring 1,500 nits of global brightness for enhanced outdoor legibility and 5,000 nits of peak brightness for HDR highlights. The 41° curved screen minimises accidental touches.

Durability is unusually strong for a mid-range device, featuring an IP68 and IP69 rating, Diamond Shield Glass, a shock-absorbing structure, platinum-plated ports, and even a One-Tap Water Ejection feature to clear waterlogged speaker vents.

Battery life is equally well-built: a 6,500 mAh BlueVolt cell, tuned for four years of reliable capacity (not dropping below 80 per cent capacity), with 90 W FlashCharge, Super Battery Saver, and Bypass Charging to reduce heat.

It's powered by a mid-range Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor with 12 GB RAM (expandable to 24 GB virtual) and 256 GB storage. Gaming-wise, you get native 90 Hz refresh rates in games like Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) as well as high touch-sampling rates.

For work and comms, Google Gemini handles cross-app tasks. The AI Smart Call Assistant offers real-time captions and translations, then summarises calls. Meeting apps get AI Captions, and AI SuperLink boosts reception in weak-signal spots. Spam call blocking is baked in.

Colours, longevity and price

No other new phone near SGD 700 offers a periscope telephoto lens of this stature - you have to go back to the Realme X3 SuperZoom (2020) for a similar offering. The trade-offs - a modest 8 MP ultra-wide and a Snapdragon 7-series chip - aren't crippling. Instead, vivo's V60 feels like the first mid-range phone that lets you leave digital zoom mush behind without paying Ultra money, and the digital AI enhancements at 100x zoom aren't too bad either.

The V60 ships in Berry Purple and Mist Gray, backed by 4 OS updates and 6 years of security patches.

It's priced at $699 (12 GB + 256 GB) and pre-orders (Sept 22-26) include a DJI Osmo Mobile SE (worth $109) and vivo Buds Air 3 (worth $99), plus a 2-year local warranty and a 3-month screen warranty. The phone goes on sale on Sept 27 2025.

This article was first published in Potions.sg.