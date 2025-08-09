Vivo X Fold5: A foldable contender with a few class-leading surprises

Not the thinnest, not the cheapest, but the Vivo X Fold5 still makes a case for itself as a safe, all-rounder choice, scoring some points of its own. Samsung dominates the high end while Honor's hyperaggressive pricing makes everyone else sweat.

With a weight of 217g, the Vivo X Fold5 is one of the lightest book-style foldables around. It packs the biggest (among foldables) 6000mAh semi-solid state battery, a triple-camera array (all with autofocus and OIS), both bright displays rated at 4500 nits (brightest among the foldables by far), and the most durability among foldables with a triple IP rating (IPX8, IPX9, IP5X).

Its AI suite-Origin Workbench, DocMaster, Smart Call Assistant-focuses on core productivity needs, and Gemini integration via Google adds a familiar assistive layer. Among the three major foldables, it's the most basic in execution, but functional enough.

Foldables are no longer experimental — in 2025, they're judged on how well they hold up as daily drivers. Vivo is offering a reasonable alternative with a handful of class-leading specs, aimed at buyers who want enough of everything without glaring trade-offs.

That said, the Honor Magic V5 clearly undercuts it in value, and Samsung's Fold still has the strongest hold on public perception when it comes to software and ecosystem polish. At the end of the day, unless you have a specific feature need that is non-negotiable, it all comes down to which phone you prefer for everyday use.

The Vivo X Fold5 is priced at $2,499 for the 16GB + 512GB variant and is available now through major retailers and telco partners in Singapore.

This article was first published in Potions.sg.