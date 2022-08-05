Vivo X80 Pro seeks to redefine mobile photography with Zeiss integration

Mobile photography has certainly evolved over the years, with users adapting to the shift towards smartphone cameras much more easily than, say, a decade ago.

Unlike the models of the past, they now come with a lot of imaging power and capabilities in tow, allowing for quick, beautiful snaps of day-to-day happenings.

The latest addition to the market is the vivo X80 Pro, an unassuming flagship that features a low-profile, modest design. Underneath the no-frills exterior, however, lies a beast of a camera, and it's all thanks to an exclusive partnership with renowned optical manufacturer Zeiss.

The very first sign of its prowess takes the form of a four-camera set-up at its rear, which is lined with 50 MP f/1.6, 8MP f/3.4, 12 MP f/1.9, and 48MP f/2.2 lenses.

And they are not just for show, either. Taking to the streets, the X80 Pro did an exceptional job at capturing visuals and footage, offering nice background bokeh and natural colours.

Apart from different lighting effects and film simulations, users can also expect various lens characteristics, such as Biotar, Planar, Sonar, and more, that help to spruce up their images for social media.

While the inconsistent bokeh effects can be a hit-or-miss, the smartphone comes especially recommended for individuals who want to have a fun time with the different camera effects and features. The review video below shows just how the vivo X80 Pro is able to impress users and get the job done:

This article was first published in Geek Culture.