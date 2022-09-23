Vivo Y35 phone available in Singapore from Sept 24 at less than $400

Vivo just announced the availability and pricing of its Y35 phone in Singapore.

The Vivo Y35 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 platform, 16gb RAM and a 5,000mAh battery.

Other specs include a 6.58-inch FHD+ display, 128gb internal storage space with triple memory card slots of up to 1tb storage, support for 44w FlashCharge, IPX4 water resistance, IP5X dust resistance, a 50mp main camera, a 2mp bokeh camera, and a 2mp macro camera.

It will be available from Sept 24 at $359 (without contract) via Vivo's official store on Lazada, Shopee, authorised retailers, and Vivo's concept stores at Bugis Junction and Causeway Point.

