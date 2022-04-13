Vivo's first foldable phone has 120Hz OLED panels and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Vivo just announced its first foldable phone, the X Fold in China.

Similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, the Vivo X Fold has an external display and an internal foldable display. The external FHD+ OLED display measures 6.53-inches and supports 120Hz refresh rate while the inner foldable LTPO OLED display measures 8.03-inches with a resolution of 2,160 x 1,916 pixels. Both screens also have an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

The inner foldable display uses ultra-thin glass and is certified for up to 300,000 folds, which is equivalent to folding and unfolding 80 times a day for 10 years. In addition, Vivo claims the foldable screen has a crease-free design.

Other specs include Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 4,600mAh battery which supports 66W wired charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging, a quad-camera setup on the rear (Samsung GN5 50MP primary + 48MP ultra-wide lens + 12MP 2x telephoto lens, and an 8MP 5x periscope lens), 16MP selfie camera on each display, and an alert/mute slider.

The Vivo X Fold will be available in China for now as there is no word on its global availability.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.