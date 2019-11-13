Vlogger demonstrates the challenges of delivering GrabFood orders to customers on foot

PHOTO: YouTube screengrab
Ilyas Sholihyn
Ilyas Sholihyn
AsiaOne

The ongoing issue about the prohibition of electric scooters on footpaths is… complicated. 

Right now, it’s clearly a head-splitting issue for the powers that be — a law suddenly passed in Parliament has created an influx of forthright backlash from the very people who rely on e-scooters to make a living: food delivery riders. 

It’s a tricky balance, that’s for sure. On the one hand, the government had to react swiftly and strongly to the concerning number of serious e-scooter accidents that keeps increasing despite various measures. 

On the other hand, the zero-tolerance approach would affect the law-abiding riders who use e-scooters for gainful employment in the gig economy as food delivery personnel under the likes of GrabFood and Foodpanda. 

One GrabFood rider with his own YouTube channel called Guide to GrabFood is not on board at all with the changes to the law. In a vlog posted on Monday (Nov 11), he expressed his thoughts out loud during a journey delivering an order in Tampines by foot. An e-scooter accompanied his travels, but the vlogger did not ride it during the course of filming.

“I mean, no problem for me. I can walk, I can do this — push my PMD (personal mobility device) and walk to the customer’s place. If there’s a cycling path, I can ride. Not a problem for me, not a problem for one trip,” he told his viewers. 

It may not be the same case for delivery riders who are not as physically able as him, the vlogger pointed out. For those who are, he remarked, jobs outside of being a delivery rider may not come easy due to their limited educational levels. 

The vlogger opined that e-scooter riders should have been allowed to use roads in the first place to avoid accidents with pedestrians. In the caption accompanying the video, he understood that the new law would help deter "young punks" from riding e-scooters, but food delivery riders would remain affected it.

It's also important to note that delivering GrabFood by foot is only allowed downtown, according to the Grab portal. Delivery personnel who'd like to switch to a different mode of transportation have to get approval from Grab before they could continue operating.

This article has been edited for clarity.

ilyas@asiaone.com

More about
Digital Personal mobility devices Food delivery services

TRENDING

Man caught sleeping with feet on bus seat but netizens are on his side
Man caught sleeping with feet on bus seat but netizens are on his side
JJ Lin opens coffee shop in Shanghai, fans queue 14 hours to be one of the first to get a cuppa
JJ Lin opens coffee shop in Shanghai, fans queue 14 hours to be one of the first to get a cuppa
Guy throws older man onto ground, kicks him repeatedly at Golden Mile Complex
Guy throws older man onto ground, kicks him repeatedly at Golden Mile Complex
Singapore ranked 8th cheapest city in the world to spend a day - cheaper than Phuket, Guangzhou and Shenzhen
Singapore ranked 8th cheapest city in the world to spend a day - cheaper than Phuket, Guangzhou and Shenzhen
He is 42, she is 22: Jerry Yan romance drama draws flak over co-leads&#039; big age gap
He is 42, she is 22: Jerry Yan romance drama draws flak over co-leads' big age gap
Man claims to be police, slaps woman for feeding cats in Sembawang
Man claims to be police, slaps woman for feeding cats in Sembawang
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
Selfie-taking tourist falls to her death from China&#039;s Huashan Mountain
Selfie-taking tourist falls to her death from China's Huashan Mountain
Vlogger demonstrates the challenges of delivering GrabFood orders to customers on foot
Vlogger demonstrates the challenges of delivering GrabFood orders to customers on foot
Mahathir as shocked as Najib after High Court&#039;s order
Mahathir as shocked as Najib after High Court's order
Chinese woman suffers 10 fractures due to vitamin D deficiency from excessive sunblock usage, doctor claims
Chinese woman suffers 10 fractures due to vitamin D deficiency from excessive sunblock usage, doctor claims
Millennials react to famous logos getting replaced
Millennials react to famous logos getting replaced

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

New Toppen Shopping Centre, watch movie in a private cabin &amp; other things to do in JB this weekend
New Toppen Shopping Centre, watch movie in a private cabin & other things to do in JB this weekend
True story: &#039;I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee&#039;
True story: 'I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee'
Danger of small toys: Mum saw blood pouring from sleeping toddler&#039;s throat
Mum horrified to see blood pouring from sleeping toddler's throat
Shopping and food deals in Singapore to stretch your dollar beyond 11.11
Limited edition Hello Kitty carriers to drop at McDonald's on Nov 14

Home Works

House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
7 characteristics of scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
7 characteristics of scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller
The best tiles for the kitchen
The best tiles for the kitchen

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

How to &#039;live and play safely&#039;, according to cybersecurity expert
How to 'live and play safely', according to cybersecurity expert
2 Singaporean boys injured after pickup truck hits 4 cars near Johor checkpoint
2 Singaporean boys injured after pickup truck hits 4 cars near Johor checkpoint
Pregnant woman in China dies after hospital turns her away, allegedly delays treatment
Pregnant woman in China dies after hospital turns her away, allegedly delays treatment
3.4kg of limestone falls from HDB flat ceiling, nearly hits tenant
3.4kg of limestone falls from HDB flat ceiling, nearly hits tenant

SERVICES