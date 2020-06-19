Voice tweeting is now a thing

Next time you see people speaking briefing into their phone, know they may not be sending a voice message with WhatsApp, WeChat or iMessage. Instead, they could be using Twitter.

Announced through a blog post earlier today, voice tweeting is now being rolled out to a small group of users an iOs. If you're one of the select few, you'll see a new icon with wavelengths when you open the Tweet composer in the official Twitter app.

Each voice tweet captures up to 140 seconds of audio (get it?) but you can keep rambling because the function is smart enough to break a long voice tweet into separate ones and create a thread.

To make voice tweeting a more deliberate effort, you do have to tap a Done button to stop the recording and go back to the composer screen to send it. Voice tweets will appear alongside text tweets in the timeline. On iOS, you can continue to scroll your timeline while you listen to a voice tweet.

Twitter says voice tweeting will be available to everyone on iOS in the 'coming weeks'. There's no mention of Android at all.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.