Volocopter eyes launch of its electric helicopter taxis in Singapore

"For the commercial routes, we have two customers profiles: one is a business customer, so perhaps from the airport to the business centre, or for tourists flying from Marina Bay to Sentosa," Alexander Zosel told Reuters. Marina Bay is Singapore's business district and Sentosa is its popular resort island.

Zosel said the startup is looking for more financial partners in a funding round it plans to close in January 2020.

The firm has raised €85 million (S$128 million) to date, the latest in a 50 million euro tranche led by Chinese car maker Geely earlier this year.

Daimler, Intel and Geely each own around 10 per cent of the company, a Daimler spokeswoman said.