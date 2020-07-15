Wah so many streaming apps, which one to choose ah?

Netflix was the premier streaming service that truly disrupted the way we watch TV. Whatever genre you love, it’s probably there – from documentaries to anime, thrillers to reality shows, and stand-up comedies to K-dramas.

Then there’s the extremely awesome Netflix originals you can’t get anywhere else. Trust me when I say you’ll be hooked onto Money Heist – I never heard from my girlfriend for an entire weekend.

The kids will also be entertained with plenty of cartoons and educational shows too.

As for other recommendations, the latest K-drama It’s Okay To Not Be Okay adds to the already strong repertoire of K-dramas that Netflix offers. If documentaries are more your thing, Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich gives you an insight into the disgraced financier’s life.

As you keep watching Netflix, you’ll notice that it’ll recommend shows that you like. Netflix’s algorithm picks up on the shows you watch and suggests similar genres that tickle your fancy. Your Netflix home page is probably a better bio than your Tinder profile.

Still not convinced? Try Netflix for 30 days free, then pay $11.98 / month for the basic plan that allows only 1 user, no HD video. Most of us will opt for the $15.98 / month plan for HD video and up to 2 users at a time (can share with your significant other for extra savings).

There’s also the atas $19.98 / month plan for when you want to watch Stranger Things and Black Mirror in Ultra HD, and that allows for 4 users at a time.

HBO Go: For those who love American TV dramas (from $13.98 / month)

PHOTO: HBO Go