Want to avoid dining-out crowds? Here are things you can get to create a cosy night in with loved ones

With the Covid-19 vaccination programme underway in Singapore, the restrictions are slowly lifting and we're starting to see that wee bit of light at the end of the tunnel.

But if vying for limited seats and fighting the crowd isn't your thing and you want something more intimate with your loved ones, then we've got just the solution for you.

Here are some of the things you'll need to make your stay-in experience extra special.

1. Projectors

Since the pandemic hit and everyone has been made to hunker down at home due to the quarantine and travel restrictions, there has been a surge in the popularity of video games and streaming. After all, what else is there really left to do?

Projectors have also seen a rise in popularity owing to the fact that they give you way more screen real estate compared to big-screen televisions and are also more affordable.

With non-commercial projectors getting way better in terms of image quality over the years, some home-owners have even replaced televisions for projectors entirely.

Enter BenQ's line of 4K projectors that not only set them as the leading brand for 4K projectors but you can even pick from two for your specialised entertainment needs.

Both the TK700STi and TK850i (seen below) are officially powered by Android TV 9.0.

The TK700STi (right) and TK850i (left). PHOTO: BenQ

With Android TV, you can access contents you love, in exactly the way you want it. It works with Google Play Store for Android TV to provide you with all the entertainment you need — from SHOWTIME ANYTIME to YouTube to tons of the games you love.

The Android TV has over 5,000 native apps and opens the door to a world of entertainment. Furthermore, the wireless projection function allows you to cast your favourite entertainment apps, movies, TV shows, music, games, and sports directly from your Android or iOS device, Mac, Chromebook, or Chrome Browser.

With the Google-certified Android TV streaming, you can stay connected to a world of entertainment right from the comfort of your seat.

Want to decimate baddies with laser beams on Ratchet & Clank, replay The Last of Us Part 2 on 60 FPS, or web up your enemies on Marvel's Spider-man, or just simply stream Black Widow on Disney+, the TK700STi is more than ready to rise to the challenge.

The TK700STi is the world's first 4K gaming projector with 16ms low input lag, 60Hz refresh rate and doesn't compromise on its resolution. Users will enjoy the full benefit of clear and vivid imagery at true 4K UHD 8.3 million pixels resolution on an expansive 100-inch screen at only 6.5 feet (1.99 metres) short throw distance.

The three gaming modes that users can enjoy. PHOTO: BenQ

It comes with three exclusively tailored FPS (first-person shooter), RPG (role-playing games), and SPG (sports game) modes that give users perfect control over visual, audio, and latency settings for the different types of games, thus guaranteeing stunning definition and breathtaking details.

The TK700STi is coupling its high-end graphics with supreme sound technology and boasts the BenQ CinemaMaster Audio+2, a powerful built-in 5W audio that provides customised sound modes for movies, music, sports and games.

The TK700STi. PHOTO: BenQ

As for the TK850i, it comes with true 4K UHD resolution with 8.3M pixels and 3000lm high brightness for brightly lit rooms, and HDR-PRO technology and tailored Sports Mode.

The Sports Mode helps to create an immersive experience while you're streaming your sports event late into the night — perfect for watching the Tokyo Olympics with your pals. It enhances picture quality with realistic skin tones, naturally balanced blues and greens for gorgeous fields of grass, and warm woodgrains for indoor sports action.

The TK850i. PHOTO: BenQ

While in Sports Mode, the TK850i's CinemaMaster Audio+2 10-watt chambered sound system is boosted for visceral enjoyment of the thrill of victory or the agony of defeat as it accentuates the announcer's commentary as well as the deafening roar of the crowd.

2. Mini fridge

PHOTO: 123rf

As every gamer worth their salt knows, sustenance is important.

Whether you're in an extended gaming session, a movie marathon or just binging on Loki (see what we did there?), we're familiar with the peckish feeling and the urge to snack.

So what better way to indulge than to have some snacks within reach in a mini fridge?

With a mini fridge, you can store your perishable snacks and drinks and best of all, they come in compact space-saving designs making it super efficient to have one tucked away in a corner or under the desk.

We hear that there's even an Xbox mini fridge on its way.

3. Gaming consoles

PHOTO: Shutterstock, Sony Interactive Entertainment Singapore

Well, no gaming experience is complete without a console to play on, right?

And with the release of the next-gen consoles (Xbox Series X and PS5) which have 4K capabilities, it would be a perfect pairing with the TK700STi 4K Short Throw Gaming Projector to enjoy console gaming on the 100” big screen.

For a different gaming experience, go for BenQ's EX3415R, a powerful ultra-wide curve gaming monitor. With its treVolo speaker and HDRi intelligent optimisation technology, it brings you the ultimate audio-visual immersive gaming experience.

While it's hard to get your hands on one — the PS5 sold out in a second during the 7.7 sales — you can always keep tabs on your local gaming retailers for restocks.

In the meantime, you can always wind down with some Nintendo Switch games as those are more multiplayer oriented. You really can't go wrong with Overcooked or Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

4. Beanbags

PHOTO: 123rf

Ditch the conventional sofas — or you can pretend to be hipster that way — and invest in some beanbags to recreate the outdoor movie vibes in the comfort of your own home.

Not only will you have an unusual design that stands out from the pack, you can be the envy of everyone with that Muji aesthetic that is so 2018 but still very popular.

The TK700STi and TK850i are available for purchase on Shopee and Lazada.

