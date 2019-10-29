Want to binge watch? New streaming TV services will make you wait

LOS ANGELES - In 2013, Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) shook up television by delivering 13 episodes of "House of Cards" in one batch, a move that helped popularise streaming video and fueled a culture of binge watching.

But Apple Inc APPL.O, Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) and AT&T Inc (T.N) are largely rejecting that path as they prepare their own efforts to hook the online audiences that embraced Netflix.

Executives at AT&T's forthcoming HBO Max, a streaming service that will be unveiled to investors on Tuesday, plan to debut one new episode of its original series per week, Robert Greenblatt, chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment and the company's direct-to-consumer business, told Reuters. That mirrors the traditional TV pattern.

"We like the idea that people watch weekly and look forward to the next episode and talk about it," Greenblatt said. "Newspapers write about the storylines. There is a sense of a shared experience."