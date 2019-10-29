Want to binge watch? New streaming TV services will make you wait

PHOTO: Instagram/appletv
Reuters

LOS ANGELES - In 2013, Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) shook up television by delivering 13 episodes of "House of Cards" in one batch, a move that helped popularise streaming video and fueled a culture of binge watching.

But Apple Inc APPL.O, Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) and AT&T Inc (T.N) are largely rejecting that path as they prepare their own efforts to hook the online audiences that embraced Netflix.

Executives at AT&T's forthcoming HBO Max, a streaming service that will be unveiled to investors on Tuesday, plan to debut one new episode of its original series per week, Robert Greenblatt, chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment and the company's direct-to-consumer business, told Reuters. That mirrors the traditional TV pattern.

"We like the idea that people watch weekly and look forward to the next episode and talk about it," Greenblatt said. "Newspapers write about the storylines. There is a sense of a shared experience."

Creating buzz around a new series will be crucial in the coming weeks and months as several companies jockey to lure customers and keep them paying a monthly fee over the long term.

HBO Max may make some exceptions, according to a source familiar with the company's strategy, by putting out a few episodes simultaneously to stoke initial interest.

Apple, meanwhile, will debut its subscription video service, Apple TV+, on Friday. For dramas "The Morning Show" and "See," and most other Apple series, the company will drop three episodes at the same time, followed by one per week.

The family-friendly Disney+ will unveil episodes weekly for new series including "The Mandalorian," the first live-action TV show set in the "Star Wars" universe. Disney+ will launch on Nov. 12.

'WAIT AND EXPERIENCE'

"Mandalorian" star Pedro Pascal said he believes the once-a-week approach will make watching the show "more romantic and more classic."

"Basically you get to sort of wait and experience more collectively, and it just makes it more event television, which it deserves to be," Pascal said.

"A little courtship never hurt anyone," added co-star Gina Carano.

But to some viewers, going a week after a dramatic cliffhanger "seems like it's old school," said Brett Sappington, principal analyst at Parks Associates.

"For some consumers, that can be frustrating," he said. "Expectations are just different today."

While it started among younger viewers, binge viewing of several episodes is now common among all age groups, Sappington said.

It also has been adopted by audiences around the world. In surveys by Ampere Analysis, 69 per cent of people in the United States said they frequently watch several episodes of the same TV show back to back. The percentage was 66 per cent in Britain, 65 per cent in France and 46 per cent in Germany.

SPIKING AT DEBUT

Various release strategies can generate hits, according to data from Parrot Analytics, which measures global demand for programming. It found interest in binge-able series generally spikes when they debut and then tapers off, while shows released weekly see interest build over time. Both level off around 10 to 12 weeks.

HBO's "Euphoria," for example, released its first instalment in June at the same time that Netflix dropped the entire season of "The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance."

Global demand for "Dark Crystal" peaked in the first week after it premiered, while "Euphoria" saw steady increases after each episode came out, according to Parrot Analytics. It reached its highest point around the episode eight finale.

Both shows peaked with roughly 18 million daily "demand expressions," a combination of viewership, social media mentions and online research about the shows.

Even Netflix is experimenting with intervals between episodes. For reality competition "Rhythm + Flow," the company released four installments at first, three more a week later, and the final three a week after that.

Around the world, Netflix distributes roughly 35 shows on a once-a-week basis, Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said in October during the company's earnings webcast. While it does not release audience figures for most of its programming, Sarandos said Netflix customers preferred getting all episodes together.

"We actually get more viewing and cumulatively more social media buzz, more tweets, more activity on social media, around these shows for the all-at-once model," Sarandos said.

More about
Streaming - Music/Video/Content Netflix Apple disney

TRENDING

Belinda Lee marries her soulmate in surprise wedding
Belinda Lee marries her soulmate in surprise wedding
Malaysian dad apologises for making toddler beg in the rain
Malaysian dad apologises for making toddler beg in the rain
It&#039;s raining cats and turtles: Hundreds of pets kept in high-rise buildings escape and fall
It's raining cats and turtles: Hundreds of pets kept in high-rise buildings escape and fall
Hong Kong celebrity couple Kevin Cheng and Grace Chan spend time in Singapore with their son
Hong Kong celebrity couple Kevin Cheng and Grace Chan spend time in Singapore with their son
Johor court orders release of woman in sensitive case involving deaths of teen cyclists
Malaysian woman who drove into group of teenage cyclists killing 8 released
Police investigating discharge of fireworks in Jurong West
Police investigating discharge of fireworks in Jurong West
Woman, 67, becomes China&#039;s oldest new mother as baby girl is &#039;given by God&#039;, reports say
Woman, 67, becomes China's oldest new mother as baby girl is 'given by God', reports say
Chinese MMA fighter KOs two kung fu &#039;masters&#039; in one night, both within 72 seconds
Chinese MMA fighter KOs two kung fu 'masters' in one night, both within 72 seconds
Nurses in Chinese hospital take turns to lie on singer JJ Lin&#039;s bed, as drip bag supposedly used by him offered for sale
Nurses in Chinese hospital take turns to lie on singer JJ Lin's bed, as drip bag supposedly used by him offered for sale
I tried 3 face rollers that cost $330, $45 and $2 for a week and compared the results
I tried 3 face rollers that cost $330, $45 and $2 for a week and compared the results
Condo resident who yelled at security officers: Man&#039;s employer looking into matter
Condo resident who yelled at security officers: Man's employer looking into matter
CPF responds to 72-year-old who posted about getting just $575 in monthly payouts, saying he had withdrawn $140K since turning 55
CPF responds to 72-year-old who posted about getting just $575 in monthly payouts

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Grab launches Singapore&#039;s first bubble tea subscription plan today: Is it worth it?
Grab launches Singapore's first bubble tea subscription plan today: Is it worth it?
10 things your nails reveal about your health that you shouldn&#039;t ignore
10 things your nails reveal about your health that you shouldn't ignore
Day trips from Taipei: Where to visit for hot springs, hiking and local street food
Day trips from Taipei: Where to visit for hot springs, hiking and local street food
She&#039;s a &#039;royal princess&#039; in Singapore, but don&#039;t call her a spoilt brat
She's a 'royal princess' in Singapore, but don't call her a spoilt brat

Home Works

Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you&#039;ll want to return to every day
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you'll want to return to every day
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

US YouTuber raves about Singapore&#039;s McSpicy, calls it the burger to end all #ChickenSandwichWars
US YouTuber raving about McSpicy makes us feel incredibly lucky to be Singaporean
Once a K-pop idol, ex-SKarf member Tasha Low became a sales manager and is now making her comeback
Former K-pop idol and SKarf member Tasha Low making her comeback in Singapore
Thai man&#039;s fingers swell and rot after wearing too many rings, charity steps in to help
Thai man's fingers swell and rot after wearing too many rings
75-year-old Korean granny started lifting weights to overcome chronic pain - now she&#039;s a competitive bodybuilder
75-year-old Korean granny started lifting weights to overcome chronic pain - now she's a competitive bodybuilder

SERVICES