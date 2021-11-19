Warner Bros announces free-to-play Smash Bros-like fighter Multiversus

Rumours and leaks can often be hit or miss, but for an interesting fighting game, the former is the truth as Warner Bros has officially announced Multiversus, the publisher's take on a cross-IP fighting game.

A free-to-play game, Multiversus will try to differentiate itself by focusing mainly on two versus two gameplay, with full cross-play support set to provide a boost to the community.

Each character will bring their own style and techniques to the arena, and players will still have the choice of one versus one battles as well as a four-player free-for-all mode.

For now, the confirmed list of characters appearing in Multiversus are:

Batman (DC Comics)

Superman (DC Comics)

Wonder Woman (DC Comics)

Harley Quinn (DC Comics)

Shaggy (Scooby-Doo)

Bugs Bunny (Looney Tunes)

Arya Stark (Game of Thrones)

Tom and Jerry (Tom and Jerry)

Jake the Dog (Adventure Time)

Finn the Human (Adventure Time)

Steven Universe (Steven Universe)

Garnet (Steven Universe)

Reindog (Original character)

Aside from the characters, players can expect to hear familiar voices as well, as Warner Bros has confirmed that the likes of Kevin Conroy, Tara Strong, Matthew Lillard, Maisie Williams, John DiMaggio, and Estelle are providing their voicing talents.

We can expect to hear more about Multiversus and fill out the roster in the coming months. The game will be launching on PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.