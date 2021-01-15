Watch esports professionals slug it out at M2 World Championship from Cathay Cineplexes

Esports fans can expect lots of fast-paced action as professional gamers battle it out in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) at the M2 World Championship held in Singapore next week from Jan 18 to 24.

Over seven days, 12 teams from Singapore, Indonesia, Japan, Brazil, Russia, Philippines, Cambodia and Myanmar will duke it out for US$300,000 (S$398,250) prize pool at Shangri-La Singapore.

And while there is the option to watch the intense matches online, you can also choose to catch the action on the big screen alongside other esports enthusiasts at Cathay Cineplex Cineleisure.

Screenshot/RSG website

Passes start from $15, and other than plushy seats to view the esports proceedings for the day, you will get in-game items such as 200 hero fragments and 200 magic dust. You will also be able to take part in mini-tournaments and live draws, where you can walk away with limited edition RSG M2 jerseys.

If you're looking for the VIP treatment though, the weekend VIP passes are sold out at the time of writing. However, even with the regular passes, you'll be able to enjoy the thrill of catching the matches with fellow fans through a big screen during this exciting championship.

The M2 World Championship takes place from Jan 18 to 24, and tickets to watch the event from Cathay Cineplex Cineleisure can be purchased at www.rsg.gg/mvp.