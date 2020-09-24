Watch Japan's 18-metre life-sized Gundam move in a series of motion tests

We’re almost ready for a Pacific Rim situation.

Japan’s life-sized Gundam figure is now on the move! The RX-78-2 Gundam is set to be the main attraction at the Gundam Factory Yokohama complex, standing at 59 feet tall and weighing 55,000 pounds. An eagle-eyed Twitter user managed to catch the figure moving during a recent series of movement tests.

You can watch a YouTube compilation of the videos below:

The video above is sped up, however. The mech actually moves much slower, but displays an impressive range of movements - from taking its first steps to bending the knee. Who knows? Maybe it could actually take a walk around the Gundam Factory Yokohama complex when it's ready.

The RX-78-2 Gundam unit was set to be unveiled at the grand opening of the Gundam Factory Yokohama in October, but the event has been delayed indefinitely due to the ongoing pandemic.

https://twitter.com/nansei2/status/1307505805961228288

