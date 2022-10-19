Watch Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury get fired from S.H.I.E.L.D in Marvel Snap trailer

There’s no rest for the wicked, which makes it difficult for superheroes and affiliated parties to plan for their retirement — unless they are forced to do so, just like Nick Fury in the launch trailer for Marvel Snap.

The one-minute video opens with Samuel L. Jackson returning as the director of S.H.I.E.L.D, who finds out that he has been fired from the role. While confronting the organisation’s human resource representatives, he learns about the arrival of his replacement, who has already put together a new superhero team consisting of Spider-Man, Gamora, Doctor Doom, and Squirrel Girl.

Fury then turns around to meet his successor, only to find out that she’s just a Marvel fan on her phone. After showing him that he’s on her screensaver, he spits out an angry response, and the commercial ends by cutting him off.

It’s plenty of tongue-in-cheek humour, and actually makes for an entertaining watch. Even Jackson is doubling down on the fun, writing in a post on Twitter, “Effective today, I’m being replaced as Director of S.H.I.E.L.D. Because now, Marvel Snap gives players control over the entire Marvel Universe. You think you can do as good of a job as I did? We’ll see about that.”

As listed in the trailer, Marvel Snap is now available on iOS, Android, and Steam. The free-to-play card battler is developed by Second Dinner, which includes former Hearthstone designers, and will offer more than 150 unique cards to players at launch. That’s a lot of cards, but you can always check out our beginner’s guide to gain a head start over your opponents.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.