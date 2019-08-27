WATCH: The story behind Singapore's esports icon iceiceice

Singapore's own Olympic champ Joseph Schooling may have appeared in our headlines every so often for scoring medals for the nation.

But way before Schooling made a blip on everyone's radars, a Singaporean has long been making waves in the world of sports. Esports, to be precise. Ranked 47th globally in terms of esports earnings, he has reportedly earned over US$1 million (S$1.4 million) in winnings thus far in his career.

Darryl Koh Pei Xiang may not be a household name, but if you're a fan of DOTA 2, his moniker iceiceice should be very familiar.

PHOTO: Facebook/Daryl "iceiceice" Koh

Born in 1990, the first-generation player had started competing in DOTA since 2005 and pursued a professional Starcraft 2 career in 2010, before making the switch to play multiple games (StarCraft II, DOTA, League of Legends and Heroes of Newerth) competitively all at the same time, in 2011.

Known for his notable victories as part of Team Zenith in both Esports World Convention Paris in 2008, Koh shortly became a downright Singaporean legend in the industry. He has since played in various major esports teams and is currently playing for Fnatic, which ended their run in the lower bracket in The International this year.

But nothing beats his Invoker guides when he started out as one of DOTA's first streaming personalities.

Popular esports YouTube channel recently turned their gaze on iceiceice and crafted a 25-minute documentary on the Singaporean esports icon — watch the video below to get a glimpse of his origin story.

