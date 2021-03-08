Watch the Top Gun: Maverick trailer re-created entirely out of Lego in 4K

With the highly anticipated sequel to Tom Cruise’s 1986 classic, Top Gun: Maverick delayed till July 2, 2021, we’ll have to wait with bated breath that it will not suffer another delay again.

Despite the constant delays in the sequel’s release, Hasbro still went ahead to release their Top Gun x Transformers Collaboration “Maverick” Autobot in 2020.

If you love Lego, and Top Gun, then this frame-by-frame re-creation of the trailer painstakingly put together by onbeatman is definitely worth a watch. It took him months to whip up the trailer in 4K resolution, and the efforts have definitely paid off.