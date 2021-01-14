Watch videos on AsiaOne to redeem Paragon vouchers with cryptocurrency

Do you know that watching videos on AsiaOne can soon earn you a Tiger Sugar bubble tea?

To many, cryptocurrency is perceived merely as an alternative payment method.

However, it hopes to go beyond that and evolve to provide its holders and participants with a deeper and more varied form of utility, to achieve 'real usage'.

This can be done with Vidy, a blockchain-powered digital advertising tool that is used by over 50 publishers in Asia such as Vogue and CNN Indonesia.

From Jan 15, a partnership between Vidy and Paragon shopping mall will let AsiaOne users mine cryptocurrency while watching videos on the website.

These videos are overlaid on articles and pop up when you hover over (desktop) or press and hold (mobile) text that's highlighted in pink.

The longer you watch, the more VidyCoins you earn.

VidyCoin was created in 2018 to be Vidy's native cryptocurrency.

An example of a VidyCoin wallet. PHOTO: Vidy

VidyCoins that are mined can be used to redeem attractive Paragon vouchers that are accepted at shops such as Tiger Sugar, Ya Kun, Mala Mala, Irvin's Salted Egg, Basil Thai Kitchen and Muji.

Typically, traditional forms of advertisement banners can be rather disruptive, and Vidy aims to make the experience more user-friendly.

"What we have shown the world is that when you use cryptocurrency and blockchain technology in the right way, it can bring great utility and value-add to traditional businesses," said Matthew Lim, co-founder of Vidy.

editor@asiaone.com