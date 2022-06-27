WatchOS 9 will bring battery recalibration feature for Apple Watch Series 4 and 5

If you are using the Apple Watch Series 4 or Apple Watch Series 5, watchOS 9 will be adding a new battery recalibration feature.

According to the watchOS 9 release notes, the recalibration feature will offer a more accurate estimate of the maximum battery capacity. This will give you a better estimate on how long your smartwatch will last. The recalibration process will take place during the watchOS 9 update and will be completed upon installation.

Apple introduced the battery recalibration feature for the iPhone 11 with iOS 14.5.

Source: MacRumours

