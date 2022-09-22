This is the way to have a Star Wars Grogu Tamagotchi Nano

With the arrival of the first Star Wars themed Tamagotchi in the form of R2-D2 in November 2021, We all knew it was only going to be a matter of time before a Grogu Tamagotchi Nano would show up.

Judging from the teaser image posted up by Bandai, it will come in two versions, the standard blue edition, as well as a “Using the Force” version, which comes with an adorable Grogu silicone head case.

PHOTO: Bandai

Here is what you can expect from the Grogu Tamagotchi Nano:

Take care of the Grogu themed character featured in the Tamagotchi Nano device tochange into one of 12 different appearances.

Play mini-games that alternate with 10 playable outcomes depending on how youinteract with him. Plus includes 2 additional mini-games available anytime to play.

You can feed Grogu squid chowder and macarons to nurture, and if you feed the Grogu Tamagotchi too much squid chowder, the squid will jump on him.

There is no specific release date or pricing for the Star Wars Grogu Tamagotchi yet, but according to the tweet above, it will be up for pre-order real soon on Amazon.

ALSO READ: Hasbro announces new animatronic snacking Grogu 'Baby Yoda' toy

This article was first published in Geek Culture.