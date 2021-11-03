This is the way to make Star Wars Mandalorian Beskar Ingot Seagate drives

Seagate is collaborating with Lucasfilm, bringing Singapore the new family of Star Wars Beskar Ingot Drives.

This collaboration brings the world of Star Wars to Seagate's line of PC gaming storage devices.

The "precious metal" visual elements of Star Wars will be brought to the FireCuda storage drives, specifically the M.2 NVMe, 2.5 inch SATA, and external HDD formats.

The drives will each look like an ingot of Beskar with the Imperial stamp clearly visible. With a classy and subtle aesthetic, this collaboration makes fans feel like they can own a piece of the Star Wars universe.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

The PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD is Seagate's fastest M.2 2280 SSD, boasting speeds up to nine times faster than SATA-based SSDs, with sequential read/write performance of up to 7000/6850MB/s.

The SATA SSD has a slim 2.5-inch form factor, which makes it a convenient piece of hardware that can be easily incorporated into various builds.

The external HDD features a customisable RGB LED bar, and feature a simple plug-and-play compatibility. Hence, the Beskar Ingot Drives are not just aesthetically pleasing, they can satisfy users' actual hardware needs as well.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

The new drives come with Seagate's five-year warranty and three years of Rescue Data Recovery Services, so users can have peace of mind knowing that their data is definitely safe and well taken care of.

This is the first of several upcoming designs in this collaboration. The Star Wars Beskar Ingot Drives will be available in time for the year-end holidays, with prices to be announced closer to release date.

Keep a lookout on Seagate's Lazada and Shopee so you won't miss out on these limited edition drives!

This article was first published in Geek Culture.