We played some PS5 games in glorious 4K at 60 FPS & there's no turning back

So the PlayStation is finally out in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea, with Singapore to follow on 19 November, and other parts of South East Asia in the coming months.

So what is one of the key game-changers for the PS5 over PS4 after spending the past couple of weeks with the PS5 (read our full review here)? Well, if you already have a 4K TV, it’s definitely the fact that you’ll be able to run games on 60 fps (frames-per-second), at a native 4K resolution.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

Once you’ve gone 4K @ 60 fps, there’s no turning back to the days of 30 fps. So just sit back, relax and enjoy some of our game recordings in glorious 4K, and hope you’re able to secure your PS5 and embark on your own next-gen journey this holiday season:

1. Demon’s Souls

2. Sackboy: A Big Adventure

3. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

4. Godfall

5. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

This article was first published in Geek Culture.