We spoke to the actor in the viral, quirky Uptown at Farrer condo ad

Commercials for residential properties are pretty predictable if you’ve seen a bunch of them. Typically, they could be simple photo montages with voiceovers or corny video tours featuring property agents dramatically exaggerating the size of a tiny apartment.

Ultimately, they’re mostly forgettable. Not so for this recently launched ad that manages to get the property development’s name stuck in our heads: Uptown at Farrer.

On Aug 16, the marketing team behind the upcoming condominium complex next along Perumal Road posted a promotional ad for the property.

Generally, it showcased the condo’s close proximity to various amenities (including Farrer Park MRT Station, City Square Mall and Farrer Medical Centre), but netizens were smitten by how the message was delivered — through a hilarious storyline featuring a quirky, fourth-wall-breaking character.

More importantly, it’s all interspersed with the catchphrase “Uptown at Farrer”.

Step into the shoes and experience the life of a Uptown At Farrer resident today! Watch our latest video showcase and... Posted by Uptown At Farrer Official on Sunday, August 16, 2020

As it turned out, the catchphrase-spewing hero of the ad was none other than Timotheus Yong, AsiaOne’s own host for our Unwrapped video series. Following rave reviews on social media about the commercial, we caught up with Timo to hear what went on behind the scenes.

Q: HOW DID YOU REACT WHEN YOU SAW THE SCRIPT?

A: I thought to myself, whoa this is right up my alley! The character seems unbothered, right down to when his wife was about to give birth, and it was pushing limits in a refreshing kind of way.

It was definitely different, and it looked like it will turn out to be a fun ad, so I really wanted the role. And I was ecstatic when I received the news that I was selected for it!

Q: DID YOU HAVE ANY INPUT INTO YOUR CHARACTER?

A: The client and the director gave me a lot of free play with regards to how I would portray the character. I envisioned myself as James (the lead) and channelled my inner Barney Stinson (from the TV series How I Met Your Mother), and the result was exploding confidence punctuated with raised eyebrows and winks!

Q: WHAT WERE SOME CHALLENGES YOU FACED BEHIND THE SCENES?

A: I was very comfortable with the production team and my co-actress Regina. And I spoke to [Low Chin Han, hospitality director of construction company Low Keng Huat] and the director, understood the style of the ad before acting out each scene.

Also, the rain shower scene was filmed in the middle of the day, and I didn’t bring extra underwear so I had to go under the hairdryer and re-do my hair before continuing for the rest of the shoot! That was memorable for me! I’d say my only regret was not building my body enough for the topless segment.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Uptown At Farrer

Q: WHAT DO YOU THINK OF SOME OF THE CRITICISM THAT HAS SURFACED THAT NOTED THE AD MIGHT BE "MISOGYNISTIC"?

A: (Firstly, the director of this ad is female, and she knows how to best direct the ad such that it will resonate with millennials — the target audience of the condo ad).

I personally respect women a lot and have grown up and worked with very admirable women.

When I received the script, I understood fully that the ad was comedic and had no intention to disrespect or show any form of prejudice against women. Moreover, my friends have sent me a Reddit thread specially created for the Uptown at Farrer ad, and the comments were overwhelmingly positive!

Even on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram where the video was posted, the comments were mostly praising the direction of the ad — how it was really good, entertaining, atypical and “the way to millennial marketing”.

