Wearable TraceTogether token: 57% willing to wear it. You leh?

It appears that the biggest concern by detractors is privacy infringement, with 58 per cent expressing concern about their privacy.

This is followed by other issues like inconvenience (43 per cent), lack of user-friendliness (27 per cent) and doubts about the token's effectiveness (20 per cent). (Never mind that wearing a token is probably more effective than, you know, not wearing one at all.)

PHOTO: YouGov

Overall, 45 per cent of Singaporeans indicate that they would be willing to trust the government with their private data. However, there is a vast divide between those who are and aren't willing to wear the token.

While 64 per cent of those willing to wear the token trust the government with their data, only 20 per cent of those who aren't willing to wear one feel the same way.