Website that allowed Huawei phones to install Google apps taken down

US President Donald Trump's administration effectively blacklisted Huawei in mid-May, alleging it is involved in activities that compromise national security, a charge the company denies.

Google was among the first US companies to suspend business with Huawei, hobbling the company's smartphone business outside China as the tech giant lost access to updates to Google's Android operating system.

LZPlay used an undocumented "backdoor" in Huawei's mobile device management software to install Google software, a security researcher wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.

"At this point, it is pretty obvious that Huawei is well aware of this LZPlay app, and explicitly allows its existence," said researcher John Wu.

"Although this 'backdoor' requires user interaction to be enabled, the installer app, which is signed with a special certificate from Huawei, was granted privileges nowhere to be found on standard Android systems," he said.