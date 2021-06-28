Western Digital My Book Live users lose data from remote wipes, told to disconnect devices from Internet

Western Digital, renowned for its My Disk external hard drives, is facing compromise issues where users of the My Book Live and My Book Live Duo models have reported complete data loss due to an unknown factory reset.

PHOTO: Western Digital

As reported by ArsTechnica, multiple users took to a thread on Western Digital’s support forum to share their unfortunate encounters with wiped data. The company is currently investigating this breach and recommends users to immediately disconnect their devices from the internet until further notice.

While they might be able to fix the issue in due time, it’s unlikely that customers will be able to retrieve their data as there have been no reports of data restoration so far. Owners of these two devices should, as such, unplug them as their soonest convenience.

The limited information on the company’s official website suggests that customer accounts were individually compromised, with the core cause of this mass data destruction yet to be discovered. Affected users may head over to this official thread for further updates on the situation.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.