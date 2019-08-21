Wet market seafood online orders delivered to your doorstep, thankfully fresh

Seeing fewer customers at his family's wet market seafood store in Bukit Gombak, Sin Chwee Mini Market second-generation owner Jimmy Goh decided to swim with the tide and digitalise the business to reach out to customers of his generation.

In April, Mr Goh, 28, rolled out an e-commerce arm of the business called Tankfully Fresh that allows customers to order fresh seafood online and get it delivered to their doorsteps island-wide the next day.

PHOTO: Facebook/Sim Ann 沈颖

He is confident of carving out a niche in a grocery delivery space that includes the major supermarket chains here and online supermarket RedMart.

"We called it Tankfully Fresh because it's the feeling we want our customers to have when they open their package, like 'heng ah, it's fresh'," said Mr Goh, using the Hokkien term for thankfully or luckily.