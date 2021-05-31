What Is Disney+ Premier Access and how much does it cost

Whether you’re already a Disney+ subscriber or still considering, you might have wondered what this whole Premier Access deal is all about. As the video below describes, “it’s kind of like the movies premiering in the comfort of your home”.

So if you want to watch the latest blockbuster releases on day 1, you’ll have to fork out a one-time “rental” payment of $38.98 on top of the normal monthly subscription. But the good thing is, you get to watch the movie unlimited times, and for as long as you remain subscribed to the service.

Mulan was the first movie to release on Disney+ Premier Access, which was followed by Raya and the Last Dragon. Most recently, Cruella was released on May 28.

Alternatively, if you want to save some money, you can always wait a few months for the new movies to eventually get added to the Disney+ library for normal subscribers. In Cruella‘s case, it will be made available to Disney+ subscribers on Aug 27,2021.

If you do choose to wait though, then good luck with avoiding spoilers for movies like Black Widow.

The next two big blockbusters that will be hitting theatres and Disney+ Premier Access concurrently are Black Widow and Jungle Cruise. Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy is currently slated for theatre release on Aug 12, with no news of Premier Access just yet.

Guess we’ll just have to wait and see how the pandemic pans out over the next few months.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.