What to do this weekend (Oct 8 to 10): Video games that help you lose weight

Ring Fit Adventure – Nintendo Switch

Ring Fit Adventure was once hard to buy as it was one of the most popular games during Circuit Breaker, but now that the hype has tapered off, it’s readily available at game stores nationwide and online.

This is an action RPG game where you need to exercise to defeat monsters on a quest to battle the mighty Dragaux, itself a muscular bodybuilding dragon.

Yes, your exercises will deal damage to the enemy! And that’s just the Story Mode.

There are other fun mini-games and individual workouts that you can explore once you’ve completed Story Mode. The perfect game to prep yourself for your IPPT.

Every purchase of Ring Fit Adventure comes with the Ring Con and Leg Strap to measure and track your movements. You’ll start off with the same four exercise routines, but you will unlock more exercises as you level up.

If you’re just starting out, I’d personally recommend that you don’t ramp up the difficulty to max at the start, or you might get disheartened. Setting your difficulty at medium would be fine to progress through the game.