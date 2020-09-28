What geeks can expect out of Amazon Singapore Prime Day 2020

It’s been a year since the official launch of Amazon.sg, much to the delight of geeks on the island nation looking to beef up their toy collections or gaming battle stations.

One year on and things are still going strong for the e-commerce giant, especially since many folks in Singapore have ramped up their pursuit of the ultimate geek home with great deals on their favourite products and brands.

PHOTO: Amazon.sg

More good news is inbound for Singaporean shoppers as Amazon’s annual Prime Day is here in time for the year-end holidays, taking place on Oct 13 - 14. It will be a highly-anticipated 48-hour sale for Prime members looking to spruce up their homes with more toys, tech, and other geeky goodies.

Prime Day is Amazon’s very own sale day for members and this will be the first time Prime Day will be launching in Singapore since Amazon.sg’s launch in 2019, giving Singaporeans more ways to shop with Amazon.

And guess what — all it takes to participate in Prime Day is to be a Prime member for just $2.99/month, or with a 30-day free trial!

Apart from awesome deals on tech products, Prime Day will feature incredible savings and deep discounts on thousands of deals across every category and from local small and medium-sized businesses.

Finding deals has never been easier as from spotlight deals to lightning deals, Prime members will enjoy new deals launching every four to six hours.

To cater to the growing number of home shoppers, 10 new categories of products have been added on Amazon.sg this Prime Day, with over two million additional products added to categories like Pet Supplies, Jewelry, Furniture, Musical Instruments and more.

There’s something for everyone, at tantalising prices!

PHOTO: Amazon.sg

If you’re on the lookout for an early Christmas gift for your friends, family, or loved ones, you’re in luck. Amazon.sg is also launching e-Gift Cards this Prime Day that offer an easy, simple and convenient gifting experience, providing an extensive selection of products on Amazon.sg.

On Oct 13 and 14, Prime members who purchase at least $50 on Amazon.sg e-Gift Card in a single transaction can receive a bonus $10 Gift Card, while stocks last. Visit amazon.sg/egiftcardoffer for more details.

Deals are already happening from Oct 1 to 12!

If you’re already marking your dates for Prime Day, we’ve got even better news for you. From Oct 1 - 12, shoppers can look forward to early exclusive offers and deals on Amazon.sg in the lead-up to Prime Day.

There will be deals for two categories at a time every two days so you might want to set a calendar for when certain deals go live. For your convenience, here are the various dates for some of the deals:

From now until Oct 12:

Save up to 44 per cent across headphones, speakers and wearable technology

Save up to 30 per cent off Home and Kitchen

Save up to 30 per cent off for two or more on selected video game titles

Save 20 per cent on Bestsellers in Books

Spend $80 and get $20 off on selected baby, beauty and personal care essentials

Of course, we’re obviously looking out for deals specifically on Toys, Games, PC and Gaming devices, as well as Consumer Electronic to give our geek setups at home the glow-up they need. We know you will be too, so mark your calendars!

To get you started on what you can add to your shopping carts, here are some of our personal recommendations:

Geek Pro Tip: Add the items you want in your cart so you can be ready to check out when the clock strikes 12 (check out our handy guide on how to streamline your Amazon.sg shopping experience even more)!

For the latest updates on the upcoming deals and more, you can follow @amazon.sg on Instagram.

PHOTO: Amazon.sg

Additionally, to help customers discover their shopper persona and get relevant shopping tips to make the most of Prime Day, Amazon Singapore will be rolling out a shopper personality quiz to find out if you’re a Lobang Hunter, Informed Buyer, Kiasu Shopaholic or a Practical Shopper!

This quiz will identify what kind of shopper you are and Amazon will recommend shopping tips that will be tailor-made to your preferences and yours alone. Visit amazon.sg/shopperpersona to learn more.

As we mentioned, Prime membership only costs $2.99/month, so if you don’t have a Prime membership yet and think you’ll be reeling from FOMO after reading all this, don’t forget that you can start a 30-day free trial at amazon.sg/prime to participate in Prime Day!

You can enjoy other perks like free and fast delivery, movies and TV shows from Prime Video, free monthly games from Prime Gaming, two-hours delivery for fresh groceries and household essentials from Prime Now, early access deals and more.

Happy shopping this Prime Day!

This article was first published in Geek Culture.