WhatsApp allows you to join a group call even if you drop off or miss it

WhatsApp just announced a new feature, joinable calls.

Joinable calls allow WhatsApp users to join group calls even if they miss it.

In addition, they can drop-off and re-join as long as the group call is still ongoing. There is also a new call info screen to show the people already on the call, and those who have been invited, but not yet joined.

WhatsApp is rolling out joinable calls from today.

ALSO READ: New WhatsApp features, including multi device support, coming soon says Mark Zuckerberg

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.