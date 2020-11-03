WhatsApp could launch Disappearing Messages feature soon

WhatsApp could be launching a self-destructing feature soon.

The company uploaded a FAQ document on its website detailing the feature and how to enable/disable it. By default, new messages sent in an individual or group chat will disappear after 7 days.

This means that existing messages sent or received in chat will not be affected prior to the enabling of the feature.In an individual chat, either user can enable or disable the feature. In a group chat, only the admins can enable or disable the feature.

There are certain situations where the disappearing message feature may not work. Below are some examples given by WhatsApp:

The message will disappear even if the user doesn't open WhatsApp in the 7-day period, but the preview of the message could still be displayed in notifications until WhatsApp is opened.

Quoted messages in replies might remain in the chat after 7 days.

If a disappearing message is forwarded to a chat with disappearing messages disabled, the message will not disppear in the forwarded chat.

If a user creates a backup before a message disappears, the disappearing message will be included in the backup. Disappearing messages will be deleted when a user restores from a backup.

In addition, it is still possible for anyone to copy/save, forward or take a photo/screenshot of the disappearing message and save it before it disappears.

As for media, it will be automatically downloaded to your photo album by default. If the disappearing message is turned on, media sent in the chat will disappear. However, it will be saved on the phone if auto-download is on.