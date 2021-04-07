WhatsApp is testing chat history migration between iOS and Android

One of the main complaints about WhatsApp is the lack of a free option to transfer chat history between iOS and Android. However, that is set to change soon!

According to wabetainfo, WhatsApp is testing a feature which allows chat history migration between iOS and Android devices. A screenshot provided by the site shows that the user has to update WhatsApp to the latest version to use the feature.

PHOTO: wabetainfo.com

While there is no specific timeline on when WhatsApp will roll out the feature it is nonetheless good news for users who want to keep the chat history when they switch between mobile platforms.

There are currently third party options which users have to pay to migrate their chat history, but WhatsApp states that these unofficial apps violate its Terms of Service as the company cannot validate their security practices.