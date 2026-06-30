Bye bye phone numbers? WhatsApp unveils usernames to boost user privacy

Phone numbers on WhatsApp will soon be optional as the messenger looks to simplify things and increase user privacy.

The chat app is rolling out usernames, allowing about three billion of its users to reserve unique usernames for themselves over the next few months, the Meta-owned platform shared in a blog post on Monday (June 29).

Users can start reserving their usernames from Monday, before it is set to come into use later this year. Usernames can be removed or changed at any point in time.

"A username is an optional unique identifier you can choose for your WhatsApp account. It starts with the @ symbol and can be used by others to message or call you, while keeping your phone number private," shared WhatsApp in an FAQ linked to the post.

"Your username is different from your display name. Your display name doesn't have to be unique, but your username does."

To communicate with others, users can then simply exchange their usernames with each other rather than adding phone numbers.

"Sharing a phone number can feel like a big step," the blog post explains regarding the move.

"That's because a phone number is personal and it's tied to so many parts of your life. Sometimes you just want to chat without handing over your digits."

Usernames are set to increase privacy on WhatsApp as there will be no directory or list of suggested contacts and people will need to know your exact username to contact you.

Additionally, users can implement an optional username key that others will need to know before reaching out.

Messaging a person or business for the first time will only reveal your username, once enabled.

Should users have difficulty coming up with their own usernames, WhatsApp will also be able to suggest one through a username generator within the app.

Creators, small businesses and organisations who want to maintain a consistent online presence can choose to claim their existing Instagram or Facebook username on WhatsApp.

To reserve your username, WhatsApp users must be on the latest version of WhatsApp and manage their account via settings in the application. It is currently being rolled out worldwide and users will be notified in-app when available in your country.

The feature is similar to ones available on other messaging platforms such as Signal, which introduced usernames in 2024.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com