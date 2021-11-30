WhatsApp is working on new Reactions feature

WhatsApp users may soon react to messages in individual and group chats. According to WABetainfo, the ability to react to a WhatsApp message has been in the pipeline for two months.
The Reactions feature is expected to be available in individual and group chats, and participants can see who reacted to a message by viewing the reaction info.
At its current stage of development, WABetainfo says users can react to a specific message once and reactions are limited to six emojis.
While the Reactions feature is spotted on WhatsApp beta for iOS, WABetainfo claims it is also coming to Android.
This article was first published in Hardware Zone.