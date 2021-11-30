WhatsApp is working on new Reactions feature

WhatsApp users may soon react to messages in individual and group chats. According to WABetainfo, the ability to react to a WhatsApp message has been in the pipeline for two months.

The Reactions feature is expected to be available in individual and group chats, and participants can see who reacted to a message by viewing the reaction info.

At its current stage of development, WABetainfo says users can react to a specific message once and reactions are limited to six emojis.

While the Reactions feature is spotted on WhatsApp beta for iOS, WABetainfo claims it is also coming to Android.