WhatsApp working on option to react to a message with any emoji

Weeks after rolling out the feature to react to messages with six different emojis, WhatsApp is readying an option to react with any emoji!

WABetaInfo reports that the feature to react to messages with any emoji is coming to the beta for Android, iOS and Desktop. As seen in the above screenshot, there will be a draggable section where users search and select any emoji to react to a message. There is also a shortcut row for the recently used reactions.

The WhatsApp beta is still under development and it is unknown at the time of publication when the feature will eventually be available.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.