WhatsApp's desktop app now supports video and voice calls

More than two months after revealing its plan to bring video and voice call to WhatsApp on desktop , the company officially released the feature today.

WhatsApp highlighted that video and voice calls are end-to-end encrypted. For a start, the WhatsApp desktop app only supports one-to-one calls. The company will be expanding the feature to include group video and voice calls in the future.

WhatsApp users can download the desktop app on Windows PC and Mac.