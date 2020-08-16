Which anime character are you: Singapore edition

PHOTO: Facebook/ChojiAkimiChikun

Your uniquely SG trait: Tam jiak You are: Choji Akimichi (above) or Monkey D. Luffy or Toriko

If your life philosophy is “food is bae” and your Instagram feed is 99.99 per cent filled with food photos, then your alter ego is a glutton like Choji Akimichi from Naruto.

He’s always spotted with food, his attire has the kanji word for “food” across his chest, and all his powers revolve around converting calories to expand his size.

Plenty of other anime characters do practice the “live to eat” mantra, like Monkey D. Luffy from One Piece who will spend all his money on meat, and the gourmet hunter Toriko from Toriko whose job is to eat (dream job for all foodies out there).

